Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT Raised to $28.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of CMBM opened at $22.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $570.00 million, a P/E ratio of 158.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.68 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth $74,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

