Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT Raised to $24.00 at B. Riley

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $715.97 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. Camtek has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Camtek will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Camtek in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Camtek by 516.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Camtek by 7.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camtek by 16.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

