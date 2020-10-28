Canaccord Genuity Lowers Paypoint (LON:PAY) Price Target to GBX 800

Paypoint (LON:PAY) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paypoint from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 880.60 ($11.51).

Get Paypoint alerts:

Shares of LON:PAY opened at GBX 514.25 ($6.72) on Monday. Paypoint has a 52-week low of GBX 389 ($5.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,100 ($14.37). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 569.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 622.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.35 million and a PE ratio of 7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Paypoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.