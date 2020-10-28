Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) shares fell 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.14 and last traded at $33.47. 1,164,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,820,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOS. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.47.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 28.48%. Canada Goose’s revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Canada Goose by 1,883.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Canada Goose by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 298,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,325 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Canada Goose by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Canada Goose by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

