Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canon had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 2.18%. Canon updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

CAJ opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.46. Canon has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $28.41.

Get Canon alerts:

CAJ has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Canon presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.