Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Up 7.1% After Strong Earnings

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.62. 973,281 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 512,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.
The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Canon had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.51%.
Several research firms have weighed in on CAJ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.46.
Canon Company Profile (NYSE:CAJ)
Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.
