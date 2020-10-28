Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Up 7.1% After Strong Earnings

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.62. 973,281 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 512,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Canon had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.51%.

Get Canon alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CAJ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Canon during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canon in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Canon by 64.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Canon by 47.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.46.

Canon Company Profile (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.