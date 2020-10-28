Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

COP has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of COP opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

