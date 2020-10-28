Capital One Financial Weighs in on Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ FY2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.63 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $32.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

