Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 1,010 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.2% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.90. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.