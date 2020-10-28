Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 1,010 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.2% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 72,116.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218,923 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 568.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533,447 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,207,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,890 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,336,000 after buying an additional 1,350,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,987,000 after buying an additional 774,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

