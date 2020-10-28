Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 3,131 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 167.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 114.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.40. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

