Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 320 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,818 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,852 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 122.6% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 185,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,980 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,937,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $158.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

