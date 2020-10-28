Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.82.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $155.24 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $375.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.52.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

