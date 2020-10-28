Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys 18,671 Shares of Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:AESR)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:AESR) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares during the quarter. Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA AESR opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.63.

