Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys 60,890 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,890 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Acacia Research worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 739.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.55. Acacia Research Co. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.46.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 145.43%.

In other Acacia Research news, Director Maureen Oconnell acquired 11,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $43,583.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,178.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Acacia Research from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

