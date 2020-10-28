Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 22,831 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 7.6% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% in the third quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.9% in the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 45.7% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 47,039 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 9,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,919 shares of company stock worth $9,283,128 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.02. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $192.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

