Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15.

