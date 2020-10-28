Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 66.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $263,000.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29.

