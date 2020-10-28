Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 84,895 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,712,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.11 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29.

