Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust comprises 1.0% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $479,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 23,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 28.3% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 33,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.