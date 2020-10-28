Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:AESR)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:AESR) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF comprises about 2.3% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of AESR stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23.

