Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 109.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB opened at $189.52 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $199.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.