Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,398,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,657 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,464,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,026,000 after purchasing an additional 332,920 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14,060.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,515,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,496 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7,296.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 393.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,902,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

