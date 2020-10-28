Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $726,000 Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 25,933 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,413,000.

ICSH opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.