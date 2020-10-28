Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $845,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,509,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 764,640.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 359,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,088,000 after purchasing an additional 359,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $136.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $143.34.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

