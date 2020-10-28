Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $906,000 Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSJ. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 588.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 307.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.09. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12 month low of $70.36 and a 12 month high of $134.12.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

