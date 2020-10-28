Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Increases Holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,890 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Acacia Research worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 739.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Acacia Research from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Maureen Oconnell purchased 11,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $43,583.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,178.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Acacia Research Co. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $157.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 145.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.