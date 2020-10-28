Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Increases Stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.08% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 37,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.45. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $32.01.

