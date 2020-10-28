Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.2% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $241.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.88. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $252.00.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.