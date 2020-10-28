Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUB. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

SUB opened at $107.89 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $108.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.71.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

