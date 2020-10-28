Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New $375,000 Investment in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,865,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 10,758.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000.

FTF stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

