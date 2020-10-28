Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases 15,714 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the period. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust makes up 1.5% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 278.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 51,065 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 43.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 28,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $504,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

