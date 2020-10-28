Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases 1,619 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000,000 after buying an additional 4,043,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,591 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,313,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,266,000 after purchasing an additional 918,392 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,519.2% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 918,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,700,000 after buying an additional 861,944 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.15. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

