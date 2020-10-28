Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases 976 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.08% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter worth $93,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter worth $239,000.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $32.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.