Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $317.14 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.34 and its 200-day moving average is $245.67. The company has a market capitalization of $858.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.83.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

