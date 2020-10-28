Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $282.66 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.34 and its 200 day moving average is $254.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.