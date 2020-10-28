Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of IYG stock opened at $122.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.23. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $86.42 and a twelve month high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.