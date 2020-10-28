Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 10,088 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,088 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average of $69.99.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

