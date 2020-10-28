Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 1,594 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 61,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 117.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $60.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th.

