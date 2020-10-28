Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 4,059 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,450,000 after acquiring an additional 356,163 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,529,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29,652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 275,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,123,000 after buying an additional 274,882 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,631,000 after buying an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $274.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.44 and its 200 day moving average is $263.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

