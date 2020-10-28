Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes $423,000 Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,807 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 107.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 726,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,992,000 after buying an additional 376,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 17.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 119,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

MSTR opened at $175.58 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.43 and a 200-day moving average of $133.56.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.