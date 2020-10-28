Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,736 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

NYSE WMT opened at $142.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $404.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

