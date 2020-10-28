Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Trading Down 6%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s share price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 5,691,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 6,423,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter.

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

