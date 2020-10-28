Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CAT. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.68.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $157.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $171.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 955,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,836,000 after acquiring an additional 244,949 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its stake in Caterpillar by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

