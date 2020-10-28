Cavco Industries (CVCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.74. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $254.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.70 million. On average, analysts expect Cavco Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $167.57 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $99.58 and a 1 year high of $236.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

