CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) traded down 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 1,727,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,175,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $31.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23.

In other CBL & Associates Properties news, Chairman Charles B. Lebovitz sold 1,061,832 shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $191,129.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,030,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,564.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Farzana K. Mitchell sold 271,543 shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $51,593.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,298 shares in the company, valued at $32,546.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,452,529 shares of company stock worth $444,182. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,720,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 6,547,963 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the second quarter valued at $647,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the second quarter valued at $416,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 79.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,095,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,458 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the second quarter valued at $241,000. 37.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CBL)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 108 properties totaling 68.2 million square feet across 26 states, including 68 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 9 properties managed for third parties.

