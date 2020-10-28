CBTX (CBTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect CBTX to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 21.67%. On average, analysts expect CBTX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $492.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.01. CBTX has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

In other CBTX news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. bought 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $116,779.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 479,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,747,758.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBTX. ValuEngine raised shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBTX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CBTX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

