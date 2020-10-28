Ccore (CCO) Market Cap Achieves $8,033.59

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $8,033.59 and approximately $14.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00085875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00229843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00032834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.24 or 0.01281957 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000201 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00122770 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.