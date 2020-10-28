Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Trading Down 6.5%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS)’s stock price was down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 547,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 503,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.40 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

The company has a market cap of $859.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.83, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 64.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,230,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,575 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,033,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,038,000 after acquiring an additional 452,236 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Celestica by 389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 284,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celestica by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 220,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Celestica by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 506,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 216,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

