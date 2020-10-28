Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.40% from the stock’s current price.

CNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.87.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of Centene stock opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. Centene has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $74.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average is $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Centene will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $2,309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,378 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,016 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 45.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,366,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,627 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,386.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,456,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,577 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 18.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,728,000 after purchasing an additional 441,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.